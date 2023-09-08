OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.56% of OGE Energy worth $42,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after acquiring an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,422,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 64,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

