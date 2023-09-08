DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 672,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,115 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $48,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 43,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 277.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

DD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. 133,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,250. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.