Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,643,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,381,137. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

