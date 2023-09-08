Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 28,300 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $47,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.07. 514,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.