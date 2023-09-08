WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $67,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 196.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 393,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $84.37. 89,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

