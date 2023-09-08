Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 241,294 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,294 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.20% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $50,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

HZNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.42. 635,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

