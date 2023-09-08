AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,922 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.03% of AutoNation worth $62,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 177.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,781,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $151.31. 31,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,185. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,992,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,648,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,992,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,648,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,115 shares of company stock worth $36,304,793 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

