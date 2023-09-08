Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $50.65 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,239 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.32% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $50,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 3,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,359. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

