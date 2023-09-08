Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 264,145 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,145 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 5.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $285,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $83.16. 22,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

