Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.74% of Watts Water Technologies worth $97,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.65. 1,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $192.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.15 and a 200 day moving average of $173.68.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.