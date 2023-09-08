Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,000 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Diageo worth $62,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,920 ($36.88) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.88. 25,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.25.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

