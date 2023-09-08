Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,636.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 414,480 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,301,000,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Tilray Stock Up 0.3 %

Tilray stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 6,472,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,837,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

