Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) is Wasatch Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,598 shares during the quarter. Kadant comprises about 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Kadant worth $302,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $219.04. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $229.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,221 shares of company stock worth $706,269. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

