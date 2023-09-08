Wasatch Advisors LP Has $273.35 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,774 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane makes up approximately 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $273,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,703. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.79 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.