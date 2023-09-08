CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Increased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 2.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 5.77% of CyberArk Software worth $350,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,604,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $37,337,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

CYBR traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.08. 32,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.78. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

