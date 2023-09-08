Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 289,307 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,307 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $45,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

