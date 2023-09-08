Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $66.54 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.26% of National Fuel Gas worth $66,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. 8,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

