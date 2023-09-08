HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for about 2.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $452,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.4 %

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 33,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.