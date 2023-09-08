Wasatch Advisors LP Has $363.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,476,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,410 shares during the period. Nova accounts for about 2.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 12.10% of Nova worth $363,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Nova by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.82. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,620. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

