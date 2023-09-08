Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $80,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,162 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,677,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 931,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2,178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 861,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 823,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 2,397,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738,293. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

