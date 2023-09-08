The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,051 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for about 3.1% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $505,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,531. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.