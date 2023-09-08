Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,751 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. CTS makes up about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.45% of CTS worth $69,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $10,697,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $8,976,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,772,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,191. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

