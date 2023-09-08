Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $48.20 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $48,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in IDEX by 280.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,491,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 22.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $217.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,329. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $195.27 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

