Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $103,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,418. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $98.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

