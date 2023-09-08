CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 6th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,104,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,230 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up 1.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.68% of CNH Industrial worth $139,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 409,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,876. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

