Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $191.59 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132,767 shares during the quarter. Herc makes up 2.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.90% of Herc worth $191,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.44. 3,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.54. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.