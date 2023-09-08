Eisler Capital US LLC Takes Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

