Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $172,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

