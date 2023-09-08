Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 121,905 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 816,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 121,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $173,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $303.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

