Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 313,967 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 235.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,967 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.20% of Ferguson worth $59,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.77. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

