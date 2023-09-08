Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 802,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $197,481,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RB Global by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 1,638.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $313,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

