Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 126,984 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $43,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

ENPH stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.14 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the on of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.14.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

