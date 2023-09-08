Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $44.14 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON opened at $184.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

