Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.97) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.45). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.87) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

ASND stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 118,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,051. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

