Cintas Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cintas in a report released on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.60 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

