Traders Purchase Large Volume of CymaBay Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,655 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 1,147 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 3,156,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,115. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,010. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $21,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

