DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DocuSign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 6,584,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,979. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

