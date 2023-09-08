Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 416,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.23% of Baxter International worth $46,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,058,000 after purchasing an additional 719,615 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $60.39.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

