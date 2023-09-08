Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $47.42 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,424,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.26% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $40.27 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.