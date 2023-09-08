Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $49.59 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 657,673 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $49,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

