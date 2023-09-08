Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $55.87 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 138.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 555,879 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $55,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,222,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,512,000 after acquiring an additional 484,805 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

