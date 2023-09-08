Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 222.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,601 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $60,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 338.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 153,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $196.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,828 shares of company stock valued at $29,252,543 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

