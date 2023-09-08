Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $63.43 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $63,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.