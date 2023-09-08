TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 967,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.06% of TechnipFMC worth $63,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

