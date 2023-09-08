Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 161.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $88,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,712,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $399.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.