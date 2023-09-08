Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.25% of Lennar worth $74,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

