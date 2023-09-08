Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) vs. Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Financial Survey

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rightmove 1 2 1 0 2.00

Perion Network presently has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Rightmove.

60.8% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rightmove shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $640.26 million 2.48 $99.22 million $2.23 15.39 Rightmove N/A N/A N/A $0.86 16.28

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Rightmove. Perion Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rightmove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 15.82% 22.62% 15.83% Rightmove N/A N/A N/A

Perion Network beats Rightmove on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

