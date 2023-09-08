Critical Review: 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) vs. Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle -29.48% -103.69% -60.91%

Volatility & Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1mage Software and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.39 -$9.61 million ($3.22) -1.28

1mage Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Triangle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1mage Software and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Triangle has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 386.62%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats 1mage Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

