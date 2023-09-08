Contrasting Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sharp and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sharp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharp -11.53% -17.57% -3.52% VIZIO 0.55% 2.52% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of VIZIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sharp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIZIO has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharp and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharp 1 0 0 0 1.00 VIZIO 1 1 4 0 2.50

VIZIO has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.74%. Given VIZIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Sharp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharp and VIZIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharp $18.86 billion 0.21 -$1.93 billion ($0.83) -1.86 VIZIO $1.86 billion 0.62 -$400,000.00 $0.05 117.82

VIZIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharp. Sharp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIZIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VIZIO beats Sharp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharp

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc. The 8K Ecosystem segment provides color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio equipment, multi-function printers, information displays, commercial projectors, POS system equipment, FA equipment, options/consumables, software, face masks, etc., as well as office-related solutions services. The ICT segment offers mobile phones, personal computers, tablet devices, routers, etc. The Display Device segments provides display modules, in-vehicle cameras, etc. The Electronic Device segment offers camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundries, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers, etc. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Voice Assistant, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.