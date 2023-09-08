Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.42% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 573.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,695 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 181.8% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 125,932 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $3,938,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,862,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.2 %

BUFF stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $258.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.